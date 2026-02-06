Person dies in fatal motorcycle crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person has died after a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says.

According to police, dispatch received a call about the crash in the 1400 block of South Academy Boulevard just after 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a pickup truck was crossing the intersection when it was T-boned by a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcyclist passed away at the scene, and the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, CSPD says.

According to police, speed is considered a possible factor in the crash.

