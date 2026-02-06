Skip to Content
News

CSFD: Contents of hot pan send three people to the hospital with severe burns

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 7:19 AM
Published 7:14 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews are reminding community members of cooking safety tips after overheated contents of a pan sent three people to the hospital with severe burns and injured a puppy in the home.

On Feb. 5, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a pan and its "scalding hot, oily" contents were overheated and sent three people to the hospital with severe burn injuries. A puppy also suffered minor burn injuries.

Luckily, a fire didn't ignite, so there was little damage to the home, the department said.

CSFD says this week marks National Burn Awareness Week, so they're taking the moment to remind communitymembers of some important cooking tips to keep you and your family safe:

  • When frying, use a pan lid or splash guard to stop grease splatter.
  • Turn pot and pan handles in, to reduce the risk of bumping into them.
  • Never put water on a grease fire.
  • Stay in the kitchen while you're cooking. If you must leave, always turn off the stove.
  • Keep kids and pets out of the kitchen while cooking.
  • Clean your stove, oven, and exhaust fan to stop grease buildup.

CSFD also said, of course, to always call 911 if a fire starts.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.