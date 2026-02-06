CSFD: Contents of hot pan send three people to the hospital with severe burns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews are reminding community members of cooking safety tips after overheated contents of a pan sent three people to the hospital with severe burns and injured a puppy in the home.

On Feb. 5, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a pan and its "scalding hot, oily" contents were overheated and sent three people to the hospital with severe burn injuries. A puppy also suffered minor burn injuries.

Luckily, a fire didn't ignite, so there was little damage to the home, the department said.

CSFD says this week marks National Burn Awareness Week, so they're taking the moment to remind communitymembers of some important cooking tips to keep you and your family safe:

When frying, use a pan lid or splash guard to stop grease splatter.

Turn pot and pan handles in, to reduce the risk of bumping into them.

Never put water on a grease fire.

Stay in the kitchen while you're cooking. If you must leave, always turn off the stove.

Keep kids and pets out of the kitchen while cooking.

Clean your stove, oven, and exhaust fan to stop grease buildup.

CSFD also said, of course, to always call 911 if a fire starts.

