California hockey mom battling severe injuries in Colorado ICU eight days after deadly I-70 crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Southern California mother remains hospitalized in a Colorado ICU following a deadly crash involving a youth hockey team on Interstate 70.

It has been eight days since a snowplow lost control and struck a van carrying members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers youth hockey team in Clear Creek County. The crash killed one father and injured multiple children and parents traveling to a tournament in Littleton.

According to a GoFundMe created for the family, Brenda Greenwald is being treated in a Colorado intensive care unit for several severe injuries, including a torn aorta, torn bowels, a shattered pelvis, and a brain injury.

Greenwald’s three children - ages 9, 11, and 13 - were also injured in the crash. They have since been released from the hospital and flew home to California earlier this week with their father. Their injuries include broken bones, severe contusions, and psychological trauma.

Community support for the team and the families affected continues to grow. A fundraiser created to support the Lady Flyers families has nearly tripled its original $30,000 goal.

