Crash between CDOT plow and hockey team van leaves one person dead and multiple injured

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver is dead and eight passengers were transported for medical treatment following a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says. Troopers say the crash involved a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) snowplow, two passenger vehicles, and a sprinter van carrying a hockey team from California.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene at milepost 218 in Clear Creek County around 8:53 a.m. 10 people were inside the sprinter van at the time of the collision, and CSP says the area of Loveland Pass is facing extreme weather conditions.

According to the CSP crash investigation, the CDOT plow truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control, traveling through the median and breaking the cable rail into the eastbound lanes. The plow then collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound. The Toyota then went through the median and struck a BMW traveling westbound.

CDOT says the plow continued eastbound and struck the sprinter van that was traveling eastbound, which caused the van to go down an embankment and the plow to come to rest on the shoulder.

According to the CSP, of the eight people requiring medical attention, seven were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. An additional juvenile was flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center with critical injuries. The remaining occupants of the sprinter van included one adult male passenger who refused medical transportation, as well as the driver who was declared dead at the scene.

None of the drivers or passengers of the other vehicles involved were transported to the hospital.

The crash resulted in a significant closure of eastbound Interstate 70. Officials initially closed the highway at milepost 216 at 9:10 a.m. before extending the closure back to milepost 205.

As of the last update from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 12:15 p.m., westbound I-70 is fully open, but traffic is backed up approximately six miles to Silver Plume. I-70 East remains closed.

CSP says as of 3:40 p.m., the status of the seven passengers from the van is unknown; however, the CSP victims advocate team has been deployed to support all passengers.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash. The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Clear Creek County Coroner.

