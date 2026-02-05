New video shows moments leading up to shooting between suspect and officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We have obtained new video, seen above, showing the moments leading up to a shooting involving a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and a suspect.

KRDO13 has held this video until now, allowing time for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) to conduct investigative interviews.

The incident unfolded on Monday when CSPD says a suspect ran away from officers and then shot at them. Two CSPD officers then returned fire, CSPD says. During the incident, the suspect and one officer were hit by gunfire.

As of the last update by CSPD on Tuesday, their officer has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. They say that the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Foster, has critical injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.