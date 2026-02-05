Liberty vs Rampart
The Liberty Lancers pulled away in the second half, defeating the Rampart Rams, 72-56.
Liberty improves its record to 12-6 with the win.
Rampart still owns a strong 13-4 record despite the loss.
