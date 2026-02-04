City council member floats idea to bring regulated gambling to downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A city council member has floated an idea to bring regulated gambling to downtown Pueblo.

City Council Member Brett Boston appeared on Mayor Graham's podcast, "The Mayor's Mixtape," on Tuesday, where he discussed the idea.

"I don't want Pueblo to be a casino city, but I do want-- maybe two, three, five at most-- casinos all centrally located in the downtown area that'll help revitalize downtown," said Council Member Boston.

Council Member Boston said he hopes the idea will increase foot traffic and tourism to the area and support other existing local businesses.

KRDO13 spoke briefly with Council Member Boston, who said it's a hypothetical idea he's exploring, but nothing concrete has been discussed; he says he's working to gauge interest in whether residents would approve.

