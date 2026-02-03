Two killed in Highway 115 crash as drivers raise safety concerns about intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A deadly head-on crash that shut down part of Highway 115 is raising new concerns from drivers who say the roadway is dangerous and that they want changes before someone else gets hurt.

Colorado Springs police say two people were killed Monday afternoon after a southbound vehicle crossed into northbound traffic near East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, causing a head-on collision. A third driver was also involved and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Now, KRDO13 is digging deeper into whether more could be done to improve safety along this stretch of highway.

