PepsiCo is cutting the price of Doritos, Cheetos and other snacks by 15%

New York (CNN) — PepsiCo, the maker of popular brands like Doritos, Lays and Cheetos, is slashing the price of its snacks by 15% in response to customer complaints that they have become too expensive.

In a release Tuesday, PepsiCo Foods US CEO Rachel Ferdinando said that she’s “spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they’ve told us they’re feeling the strain” and that “lowering the suggested retail price reflects our commitment to help reduce the pressure where we can.”

Shoppers in the United States will begin seeing the new prices this week, ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, which is traditionally one of the biggest days for buying snacks. New labeling on the products will advertise the reduced prices.

Affordability concerns has been especially evident at the grocery store, with food companies gradually rising prices over the past few years. Plus name brands, like PepsiCo’s portfolio, have been struggling against consumers’ preferences shifting toward cheaper alternatives created by store brands.

However, PepsiCo noted that retailers ultimately set the price, “so what you see in‑store may vary,” the company said, but shoppers might “see even greater savings depending on the store.”

CNN has contacted several grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger and Target, for comment.

The changes come after PepsiCo agreed to changes with activist investor Elliott Management, which had built a $4 billion stake in the company, to turn around its business. One of those fixes was to lower prices.

In PepsiCo’s earnings release, tests of the new price cuts is aimed at improving “purchase frequency” of its brands and because consumers had “expressed enthusiasm” for the changes during its tests.

Snack sales for PepsiCo in North America has been sluggish in recent quarters. Volume fell for the category 1% in its earnings, also released Tuesday.

In addition to the price cuts, the company is releasing trendier products including Doritos with protein, fiber-filled popcorn and Lay’s chips made with avocado and olive oils.

