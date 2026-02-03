Skip to Content
Highway 50 closed in both directions after water main break

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers in Pueblo will likely want to leave plenty of spare time to get to work or school this morning. Highway 50 is currently shut down in both directions due to a water main break, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

According to COTrip.org, crews shut down Highway 50 at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure extends between Amarillo Avenue just past the 29th Street exit, around a three-mile stretch of the highway. Drivers traveling westbound are asked to detour at Exit 321 to Paul Harvey Boulevard, while eastbound drivers are advised to take Exit 318 to CO 47.

At this time, CDOT says there is no estimated time for reopening as crews work to repair the break.

KRDO13's Road Warrior, Scott Harrison, is en route to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

