Trump slams Grammys and threatens to sue host Trevor Noah after Epstein joke

(CNN) — Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Grammy Awards and threatened to sue host Trevor Noah after the comedian joked about the president and Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Monday. The president added he couldn’t speak for Clinton, but that he has “never been to Epstein Island.”

Trump, calling Noah a “total loser,” said that “it looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers” to sue him for “plenty” of money.

The comedian made the quip in reference to the song of the year award, saying: “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense … because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

CNN has reached out to Noah for comment.

The comments come after the Justice Department on Friday released more than 3 million pages of files related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender, including some that contain references to Trump, Clinton and other powerful figures.

Trump and Clinton have denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, who owned a private island in the Caribbean. Trump said last year that he rejected an invitation from Epstein to visit his island, in what he called a moment of good judgment.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. A lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down,” Trump told reporters in July.

Clinton has also denied ever having visited Epstein’s island.

Trump frequently criticizes Hollywood awards shows for making jabs at his expense. In his post Monday, he said Noah was “almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.” Kimmel, who has frequently drawn the president’s ire, called out Trump onstage in 2024 after he insulted the comedian on social media.

The Grammys ceremony, which aired Sunday night on CBS, included numerous musicians criticizing the Trump administration’s federal immigration crackdown. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who took home three awards, began one of his speeches by saying, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!”

During another acceptance speech, delivered mostly in Spanish, Bad Bunny dedicated his album of the year win to “all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams.”

Some celebrities wore pins that read “ICE out,” which has been used at protests as a call to end operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CNN’s Miriam Elder contributed to this report.