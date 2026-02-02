Skip to Content
Staying mostly dry and warm

KRDO
Published 2:53 PM

Today: More clouds entered the atmosphere today but we remained relatively warm with temperatures still hitting 60s for the eastern plains and Pueblo County. Winds remain mild for areas over the I-25 corridor. However, 20-30 mph gusts are pushing from North to South over the plains.

Tonight: The cloud cover will mostly stick bringing a slight chance to see some flurries mainly over Fremont into Custer County this evening. Temperatures stay in the 50s until 7 pm.

Tomorrow: Slightly colder but still above average temperatures. The Northern mountains see a small amount of snow early afternoon and then the eastern Palmer divide area including Elbert County could get some flurries around 10 pm.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

