Staying mostly dry and warm

Today: More clouds entered the atmosphere today but we remained relatively warm with temperatures still hitting 60s for the eastern plains and Pueblo County. Winds remain mild for areas over the I-25 corridor. However, 20-30 mph gusts are pushing from North to South over the plains.

Tonight: The cloud cover will mostly stick bringing a slight chance to see some flurries mainly over Fremont into Custer County this evening. Temperatures stay in the 50s until 7 pm.

Tomorrow: Slightly colder but still above average temperatures. The Northern mountains see a small amount of snow early afternoon and then the eastern Palmer divide area including Elbert County could get some flurries around 10 pm.