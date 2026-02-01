Person seriously injured after being hit by train near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a person is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a train near downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 1, BNSF Railroad reported that a train had hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Mesa Road and Cache La Poudre Street.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene and located the pedestrian, who was alive but had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

CSPD said railroad traffic was stopped while the incident was reviewed by BNSF officials and police.

"The area is clearly posted no trespassing," the department said.

