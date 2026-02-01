Skip to Content
Person seriously injured after being hit by train near downtown Colorado Springs

Published 11:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a person is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a train near downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 1, BNSF Railroad reported that a train had hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Mesa Road and Cache La Poudre Street.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene and located the pedestrian, who was alive but had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

CSPD said railroad traffic was stopped while the incident was reviewed by BNSF officials and police.

"The area is clearly posted no trespassing," the department said.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

