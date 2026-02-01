Gaza’s Rafah crossing partially reopens after nearly 2 years of closure

By Tal Shalev and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt began a trial phase on Sunday ahead of its planned reopening that will allow a limited number of Palestinians to leave the war-torn enclave and completing the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire plan.

The crucial crossing, which has been largely closed since Israel seized it in May 2024, underwent a series of preparations from the European Union, Egypt, and other parties that will be involved in running the crossing, according to Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The crossing will only be open for the “limited passage of residents only,” COGAT made clear, but it did not give a date for how soon residents will be allowed to cross. Ali Shaath, the head of the Palestinian technocratic committee that is supposed to run Gaza, said on social media that the crossing will open in both directions on Monday.

When Shaath previewed the opening of the crossing in mid-January, he said it “signals Gaza is no longer closed to the future and to the world.” But the limited opening and the restrictions on the use of the crossing, which for years brought in truckloads of humanitarian aid each day, fall far short of full operations for Rafah.

An Israeli security official told CNN that 150 Palestinians a day will be allowed to leave Gaza, but only 50 will be allowed to enter. But the steep price of the Rafah crossing – some Palestinians have reported paying thousands of dollars, which few can afford – coupled with lengthy bureaucratic and security processes mean few Palestinians can realistically expect to leave.

The full reopening of the Rafah crossing was part of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that went into effect in mid-October. But Israel refused to open the crossing until the return of all of the living and deceased hostages. The final deceased hostage, Ran Givili, was returned to Israel last week.

The return of Gvili and the reopening of the Rafah crossing brings to a conclusion the first phase of the 20-point ceasefire agreement. The US announced the start of the second phase of the agreement two weeks ago when President Donald Trump officially launched his Board of Peace in Davos.

