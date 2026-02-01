Anti-ICE protests spread across the US this weekend as court battles deliver wins and losses for the Trump administration

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — The phrase “ICE Out” reverberated around the nation this weekend as protesters took to the streets, holding up signs and chanting in unison as they called for an end to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Protesters marked a second day of rallies and marches after a nationwide strike on Friday prompted a shutdown of schools, workplaces and businesses from coast to coast. As demonstrations kicked off Saturday, President Donald Trump said he instructed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem not to intervene in protests or unrest in Democratic-led cities unless local officials formally request assistance.

People in major US cities continue to voice their solidarity with Minneapolis, where the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good have transformed the national conversation on immigration enforcement and appear to have driven a tone shift from the White House in recent days. Demonstrations have continued in cities such as Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Portland and Austin over Friday and Saturday.

In the courts, several legal battles challenging Trump’s immigration policies continue to play out, with a federal judge issuing a scathing opinion Saturday as he ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from a Texas detention center.

Liam’s detention became another flashpoint in the criticism over heavy-handed immigration enforcement tactics used by the feds and fueled mounting outrage from community members and officials alike.

Meanwhile, a different judge denied a request from Minnesota, St. Paul and Minneapolis to halt Operation Metro Surge – the federal immigration operation that has seen thousands of agents dispatched to the Twin Cities. Local and state officials sued the federal government earlier this month, calling the operation a “federal invasion” that involves warrantless arrests and excessive force.

While the Department of Homeland Security celebrated the ruling, which allows the operation to continue while the lawsuit plays out, city and state officials said they were “disappointed” by the decision while reasserting their commitment to pursuing the case.

Here’s the latest:

Trump and local police narratives clash: Local and state governments will be responsible for protecting their own property, along with federal property, with federal officials serving as a backstop, the president said, while warning against attacks on law enforcement. He cited an incident in Eugene, Oregon, claiming protesters broke into a federal building and damaged property while police failed to intervene. But the city’s police chief disputed that characterization of the response to the incident – which they declared a riot – saying officers ordered people to leave the area after breaches at entry points.

