Serious crash shuts down North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are investigating a serious traffic crash that shut down part of North Academy Boulevard Friday night.

The crash occurred just after 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Agora Point. According to police, a silver Subaru SUV was making a left turn when it pulled in front of northbound traffic and collided with a silver Honda SUV.

Several people in the Subaru were transported to the Children’s Hospital and Penrose Main Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Northbound lanes of North Academy were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released the names of those involved.