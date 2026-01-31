Skip to Content
News

Serious crash shuts down North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 4:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are investigating a serious traffic crash that shut down part of North Academy Boulevard Friday night.

The crash occurred just after 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Agora Point. According to police, a silver Subaru SUV was making a left turn when it pulled in front of northbound traffic and collided with a silver Honda SUV.

Several people in the Subaru were transported to the Children’s Hospital and Penrose Main Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Northbound lanes of North Academy were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released the names of those involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.