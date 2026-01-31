Poor visibility for some

Today: There's a freezing fog advisory in place for areas over I-25 including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Los Animas County until 9 am. Freezing fog brings poor visibility, slick roads, and possible flurries. Temperatures warm up to 50s for Southern Colorado when the skies clear around noon.

Tonight: Skies stay clear and winds slightly pick up to a breeze for some areas including Canon City. Conditions die down and temperatures drop below freezing as we head into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow: Relative humidity drops below 20 percent around 2-3 pm for the El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont County area. However, winds are minimal which helps mitigate fire danger. Temperatures warm up to the low 60s for some areas including Pueblo County and the eastern plains.