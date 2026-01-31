Police investigating commercial burglary on Palmer Park Boulevard involving stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are investigating a burglary at a commercial business on Palmer Park Boulevard after suspects used a stolen vehicle to crash into the building.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Palmer Park Boulevard just after 9:15 p.m. Friday night for a burglary in progress. Police say a gray Kia Soul was driven through the business’s steel roll-up door to gain entry.

Investigators say the suspects stole two motorcycles from inside the business before riding away on them, leaving the crashed vehicle behind.

Police believe the Kia Soul had been stolen less than an hour earlier from the Kingsborough Apartments.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information related to the burglary is asked to contact Colorado Springs police.