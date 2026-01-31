New emails show New York Giants co-owner asked Epstein to connect him with women

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — New York Giants co-owner and American filmmaker Steve Tisch sought out Jeffrey Epstein’s help connecting him with women more than a decade ago, according to emails released Friday by the Justice Department.

In an email from April 26, 2013, Tisch asked Epstein if he knew anything about a “very sweet girl” who he met at Epstein’s house earlier that week. Epstein replied that he will “get all info” on her and asked if Tisch had contacted another woman, who Epstein described in crude detail. Epstein told Tisch, “I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly (sic) shared interest friend.”

Tisch, now 76, said he planned to contact the woman, asking in the email if she is “pro or civilian?” Epstein responded the woman is, “civilian, but russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun.”

Tisch told CNN late Friday night, “We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

The emails show Tisch, who has not previously been publicly connected to the convicted sex offender, communicated with him several times in 2013. Tisch has not been accused of or charged with any crime in connection with Epstein.

On June 2, 2013, Epstein emailed Tisch: “you should be in ny ths week , have new present”

Tisch asked, “Is my present in NYC?” It’s not clear in the emails whether the two met in New York that week or were referring to plans later that month.

Eight days later, on June 10, 2013, Tisch emailed Epstein: “Hopefully we will catch up Is there somebody in NY you want me to meet? I will be there Thursday Thanks”

When Epstein gave him a name, which was redacted in the file, he told Tisch the woman is “tahitian speaks mostly french, exotic.”

The NFL team owner asked if the individual is a “working girl,” to which Epstein replied, “Nwver.”

