Mesa Ridge vs Cheyenne Mountain
Cheyenne Mountain picked up its seventh win of the season with a 57-28 win over Mesa Ridge.
Cheyenne's Emily Judi led all scorers with 17 points.
Sa'lon Spencer led Mesa Ridge with 10 points.
Cheyenne Mountain picked up its seventh win of the season with a 57-28 win over Mesa Ridge.
Cheyenne's Emily Judi led all scorers with 17 points.
Sa'lon Spencer led Mesa Ridge with 10 points.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.