Mesa Ridge vs Cheyenne Mountain

By
New
Published 10:54 PM

Cheyenne Mountain picked up its seventh win of the season with a 57-28 win over Mesa Ridge.

Cheyenne's Emily Judi led all scorers with 17 points.

Sa'lon Spencer led Mesa Ridge with 10 points.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

