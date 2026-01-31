Skip to Content
News

Banning Lewis vs Florence

By
Published 10:49 PM

The Banning Lewis Stallions improved to a perfect 14-0 with a 96-34 win over Florence.

Banning Lewis has won every game by at least 19 points this season.

They will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Salida on February 3rd.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.