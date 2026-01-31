Banning Lewis vs Florence

The Banning Lewis Stallions improved to a perfect 14-0 with a 96-34 win over Florence.
Banning Lewis has won every game by at least 19 points this season.
They will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Salida on February 3rd.
