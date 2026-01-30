Two lanes of southbound I-25 closed due to rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two lanes of southbound I-25 south of the Fillmore Street exit are currently shut down due to a rollover crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT reported the crash just before 6:30 the morning of January 30, 2026. Google is reporting a 14-minute delay in the southbound lanes.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.