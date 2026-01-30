State finds elevated PFAS levels in Pueblo water system

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - State health officials have confirmed elevated levels of PFAS chemicals in another Southern Colorado water system, impacting hundreds of residents east of Pueblo.

The Baxter Water and Services system, which serves about 350 people, notified customers this week after state testing found PFAS levels above the federal drinking water standard.

Several customers contacted KRDO13 Investigates after receiving a mass text alert warning them of the contamination.

PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals", don't break down easily in the environment. Studies have linked certain PFAS compounds to increased cancer risk, immune system effects, and developmental risks in children.

According to state test results shared with customers, one PFAS compound exceeded the federal limit, while another measured nearly double the federal drinking water standard. The current federal limit for several PFAS compounds is four parts per trillion.

KRDO13 Investigates spoke directly with the owner of Baxter Water and Services, who said the company is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to determine next steps.

CDPHE confirmed it has issued an emergency grant allowing Baxter Water and Services to provide PFAS-approved pitcher filters to each affected household. The filters are designed to remove 99.9 percent of PFAS.

State health officials say a public town hall meeting is being coordinated, where the filters are expected to be distributed and questions answered.

Until those filters are distributed, CDPHE advises impacted customers to use bottled water or install an in-home filtration system certified for PFAS removal.

Residents with health-related questions can contact CDPHE’s ToxCall line at 303-692-2606.

