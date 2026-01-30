‘Loyal to the Constitution… or to ICE?’: Group launches controversial billboard aimed at Ft. Carson soldiers

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – Months after a group of veteran Democratic lawmakers posted a video on X encouraging military members to refuse illegal orders, a group has launched a new billboard echoing that message, greeting soldiers as they arrive for duty at Fort Carson.

The billboard, visible from Mesa Ridge Parkway on the way to Fort Carson Gate 20, asks servicemembers the question: "'Steadfast and loyal' to the constitution... or to ICE?"

It also directs them to a website called NotWhatYouSignedUpFor.org, which connects troops with legal advocates and resources if they believe they have been given an unlawful order.

The billboard was funded by Win Without War, an organization that classifies itself as a "network of activists and national organizations working for progressive foreign policy in the United States."

The group says the Fort Carson billboard is part of a larger national campaign that began in Washington, D.C. in September, and has since expanded to military communities near Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Chicago, Memphis, and the U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Florida.

In a press release, the organization said it launched the billboards to ensure servicemembers know their rights if ordered to assist with immigration enforcement or domestic deployments they believe could be unlawful.

The group pointed to how the Trump administration recently ordered troops stationed at multiple Army posts to prepare to deploy to Minneapolis, amid protests over the administration's massive immigration enforcement crackdown.

“As the Trump administration puts our servicemembers at elevated legal, moral, and even physical risk with illegal overseas operations and unnecessary domestic deployments, it is more important than ever that troops know their rights and understand their options for serving honorably," the organization said in a release. "We want our troops to know someone has their back – because the Trump administration doesn’t."

Several Democratic lawmakers – including Colorado Congressman Jason Crow – shared this sentiment back in November 2025, in a viral video posted to X that urged members of the military to refuse illegal orders. In the video, the lawmakers don’t specify which orders service members might have received that could be illegal.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

That video sparked fierce backlash from President Donald Trump, who called the lawmakers’ message "seditious behavior" that was "punishable by death."

