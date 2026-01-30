Legendary actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

UNITED STATES (KRDO) – Catherine O’Hara, a legendary actress known best for her work in "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Beetlejuice," has died at the age of 71, ABC News reports.

O'Hara's manager confirmed the news of her death on Friday. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The Emmy-award-winning actress's Hollywood career spanned five decades after she initially gained recognition as a cast member on the Canadian sketch comedy show, "Second City Television."

O'Hara famously played Macaulay Culkin's mother in the first two "Home Alone" movies, and also appeared as eccentric mother Moira Rose for 80 episodes of "Schitt's Creek." She went on to star in films such as "Best in Show," "The Mighty Wind," and the original "Beetlejuice" film.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

