Caregivers to testify at Colorado Capitol Monday

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, February 2, caregivers of people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and those with medically complex conditions plan to testify at the state Capitol. A large group plans to attend the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) meeting at 1:30 p.m. in person and virtually to share their stories with the committee.

The push comes after Governor Jared Polis signed Executive Order D 25 020 and Executive Order D 25 022 to extend the previous order. The Governor says this helps to ensure the long-term sustainability of Colorado’s Medicaid program as the state continues to face an estimated $850 million budget shortfall.

These changes would impact the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Waiver and Community First Choice (CFC) services, which would require changes to the Code of Colorado Regulations. The state says the following initiatives are currently under review with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and are set to be effective in April 2026.

Spring 2026 Initiatives:

New caps on weekly caregiving hours

Annual service unit limits for Personal Care, Homemaker, and Health Maintenance Activities (HMA)

Establishing a new minimum age for Community Connector utilization

Reducing the annual maximum limit of allowable units for Community Connector.

These changes are expected to be pushed through the emergency rulemaking process in February. The latest revisions to the changes can be read here.

