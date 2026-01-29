Rollover crash of semi truck covers I-70 in beer

Writing by KRDO13 producer Stefan Funkhouser contributed to this report.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver of a semi truck was injured after a rollover crash that covered I-70 in beer near Wheat Ridge.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the Highway 58 flyover to the eastbound I-70. According to the Wheat Ridge police, the crash was caused by a tire blowing out, which caused the truck to flip over.

Courtesy: Wheat Ridge Police Courtesy: Wheat Ridge Police

Police say the flip spilled hundreds of beers and dozens of kegs onto the highway, resulting in a five-hour cleanup.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital.

