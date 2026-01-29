Republic of Korea takes home gold in Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a daunting 94 continuous hours of hand-carving snow blocks into magnificent works of art, we now know the winners of the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships.

Team Republic of Korea's sculpture (Courtesy: Holly Blando via Breckenridge Tourism Office)

Team Republic of Korea took home the gold on Wednesday night following an awards ceremony. The sculpture was titled "Beauty Beyond Difference: Harmony of Coexistence," according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

The team was followed by Team Mongolia and Team India. Team Lithuania was also recognized with an "Artists' Choice Award."

Team India's sculpture, titled "Corn: The Ultimate Domesticator" (Courtesy: Holly Blando via Breckenridge Tourism Office)

The sculptures will still be available to view until Feb. 3. They will also be lit in the evening for nighttime viewing.

