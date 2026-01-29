Skip to Content
One person injured after gas leak leads to explosion at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews say one person was injured after a gas leak led to an explosion at a small, single-family home in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) says just after 2 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report hearing a loud "boom" sound before seeing dark smoke coming from a home on the 2200 block of Vance Street.

Crews rushed to the scene, where they reported the force of the explosion had blown out the doors and windows of the home and started a small fire.

One person was inside the home when it exploded and was injured, but declined to be taken to the hospital, WMFR said.

The home was significantly damaged by both the explosion and the subsequent fire, the department said.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

