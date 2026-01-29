Measles outbreak, astonishing tomb, afternoon caffeine boost: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Massive spread

The measles outbreak in South Carolina is now the largest in the US since the disease was declared eliminated more than two decades ago. The state has seen more than 600 cases in 2026 alone.

2️⃣ ‘Tragic lack of humanity’

A Texas man detained by ICE was the sole caregiver of his disabled son. Now their family is preparing to bury his son without him after officials denied a temporary release for the funeral.

3️⃣ Cuba’s future after Maduro

Oil-rich Venezuela has been Cuba’s economic lifeline for nearly 30 years. That relationship has been upended after the US capture of Venezuela’s leader. CNN Havana Bureau Chief Patrick Oppmann explains what could come next for Cuba.

4️⃣ Compassion through the sorrow

It’s been a year since the DC midair collision that killed 67 people. Families of the victims are honoring the first responders and medical teams they consider heroes during an unbearably difficult time.

5️⃣ Extraordinary burial chamber

Archaeologists have discovered a 1,400-year-old tomb in southern Mexico with symbolic sculptures. See the complex carvings adorning the “most significant archaeological discovery of the last decade.”

Watch this

🔍 Hate crime investigation: Officials say security has been increased at religious sites across New York City after a suspect repeatedly rammed a car into a well‑known Jewish building in Brooklyn.

Top headlines

Check this out

🛍️ Back in style? Furs have come roaring back, despite continued industry bans and restrictions. Consumers are doing their best to feel warm and fuzzy about it.

Quiz time

🎶 Which group of people did Neil Young grant a full year of free access to his entire music catalog as a gesture of “peace and love”?

A. The entire population of Greenland

B. Anyone who can play “Heart of Gold” on a guitar

C. People who own vintage vinyl collections

D. Canadian snowplow drivers

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: She almost let the stranger walk out of her life for good. Then a royal bodyguard intervened

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The veteran rocker is providing free access to residents of Denmark’s semiautonomous territory, whose futures have lately become a point of tension between the US and NATO.

