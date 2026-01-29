Skip to Content
Manitou Springs vs Vanguard

By
Published 10:53 PM

The Manitou Springs Mustangs knocked off the Vanguard Coursers, 58-50, on Thursday night.

Manitou improves to 9-4 this season.

Vanguard falls to 8-5.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

