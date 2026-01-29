El Paso County Health Department finds cockroaches at another local restaurant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second week in a row, health inspectors are stepping over cockroaches at a local restaurant. Meanwhile, one Colorado Springs shop is serving up a bowl of ramen with a side of reassurance.

LOW SCORES:

Little Nepal on Flintridge Drive near N Academy and N Union failed its recent routine health inspection.

That’s the third health inspection it’s failed in a year! The restaurant received so many violations last February that it was temporarily closed.

Among the eight violations this time around: dead and live cockroaches, a dirty ice machine, and some food at an unsafe temperature.

This comes after the health department slammed New Panda on E Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard for cockroaches last week. In a text message to KRDO13, the New Panda owner responded, saying they’ve now done a full-restaurant pest treatment and are ready for their re-inspection.

When we stopped by Little Nepal, the manager told us to call the owner, Muku Bhandari, who says they’re actively working with pest control.

Of course, pest problems don't usually get fixed instantaneously.

“I think we are on the right path right now,” Muku assured during the phone call with KRDO.

Little Nepal passed its latest re-inspection just a few days ago, although cockroaches were “still present in the establishment.”

Per protocol, the health department will return shortly to check in.

We asked Muku if he thought they’d pass that inspection, which will likely be in the next few months.

“Honestly, we’re going to pass because we have all the procedures in place now, so whatever the health department said, we are doing that, so we are going to pass it for sure, obviously,” he responded.

HIGH SCORES:

We had a perfect score this week: Thunder & Buttons on W Colorado Avenue!

Other high scores were MyHouse Cafe in Monument, The Happy Cow on W Colorado Avenue, and Ramen O Ramen off S Nevada Avenue.

“We just do what we’re supposed to do,” Ramen O Ramen Manager Kisook Lee explained.

They make some pretty good food following the rules, too.

“I enjoy all the fresh ingredients that we put on top,” said employee Arthurina Rosario. “The soup is so delicious, especially when it’s cold outside - it makes you nice, warm and fuzzy.”

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

All of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

