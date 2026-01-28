WATCH: CPW rescues bighorn sheep from icy river

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a female bighorn sheep that was stuck after falling through the ice on the Taylor River near Gunnison.

CPW says they found the animal stuck half in and half out of the river, but had to use caution since the ice was already breaking.

According to CPW, a tow strap was used to pull the animal out of the river and onto dry land. CPW kept the sheep overnight to monitor her health due to the cold and stress of the situation.

Courtesy: CPW Courtesy: CPW

CPW says that after making a full recovery, they released the sheep back into their home range.

