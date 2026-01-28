Skip to Content
Tracking snow potential after warm stretch

what to expect
Published 4:00 PM

TONIGHT: We stay dry in lower lying areas with light snow possible across our Northern Mountains. Overnight lows will be a touch higher than last night in the low to mid 20's in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains.

TOMORROW: On and off light snow is possible across the Northern Mountains through Thursday. In lower lying areas, expect mild afternoon highs in the 40's and 50's again and chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20's.

EXTENDED: A few linger showers continue in the mountains Friday with the chance for a little moisture to spill over the Plains. We stay warm in lower lying areas in the high 40's, 50's and even some low 60's possible by the beginning of next week. Fire danger could pop up as mostly dry conditions continue. We'll keep you updated on any watches or warnings that get prompted by the National Weather Service.

Julia Donovan

