Don’t spend your Valentine’s Day in the dog house. Treat your loved one to a day with wolves

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and forgetting it could land you in the doghouse. But one organization suggests a wild alternative: ditch the chocolates for wolves.

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is hosting a "Bring your Sweetheart" event on Sunday, Feb. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. Attendees will get a mini tour to see the animals and get a special look at Chinook's Nature Trail. Additionally, participants will learn about the story of two star-crossed lovers, a pair of wolves named Chinook and Nikita.

Guests will receive a flower, snacks, and seasonal drinks. It isn't restricted to couples; families and children are welcome.

A spokesperson with the center says that the holiday event is an opportunity to expand awareness of its mission and "directly contributes to our efforts in conservation, education, and providing a lifelong sanctuary for our animals."

Tickets for those aged 12 and older are $40, and tickets for those aged 8 to 11 are $20. Reservations are required. To book, call (719)687-9742.

