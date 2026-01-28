5 things to know for Jan. 28: Minnesota ICE crackdown, Political violence, Severe weather, Social media trial, Epstein files

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The way clinicians diagnose mental illnesses could soon change dramatically. A cornerstone manual, known as “psychiatry’s bible,” is being radically overhauled to improve mental health assessments.

1️⃣ Minnesota ICE crackdown

New details are emerging about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a US citizen killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. An initial Department of Homeland Security report says two officers fired their guns during the encounter, though it remains unclear whether bullets from both officers struck Pretti. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he plans to “de‑escalate” tensions in Minnesota after claiming that the enforcement actions removed “thousands of hardened criminals.” Border czar Tom Homan has also taken over Minnesota’s ICE operations in the wake of Pretti’s shooting, part of a broader leadership shift amid intense scrutiny of the federal response.

TONIGHT: CNN will host ‘State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall’ from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Officials and community leaders will take questions and discuss possible paths forward with impacted Minnesotans. The town hall will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and streaming for subscribers.

2️⃣ Political violence

A man has been charged with third-degree assault after spraying an unknown substance at Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday. The incident occurred shortly after Omar called for the impeachment of embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her handling of federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Security quickly restrained the suspect and escorted him from the room. Omar said she is unharmed and will not be intimidated by the attack. Lawmakers from both parties have condemned the assault and emphasized that political differences should never lead to violence.

3️⃣ Severe weather

The death toll from the weekend’s winter storm in the US has risen to at least 30, officials say. Damage from ice and bitter cold has been most significant in the southern US, stretching from Texas to Tennessee. The storm has caused massive power outages, leaving hundreds of thousands of utility customers without electricity. Around 175 million people remain under cold alerts for frigid temperatures that will linger for days. The brutal cold is setting new record daily lows in the Plains, and more record lows are expected in the South and East through at least this week.

4️⃣ Social media trial

A historic trial against Meta and YouTube is underway in Los Angeles and could have major implications for the future of social media. The landmark case marks the first time the two social media giants must defend themselves against claims that their products harm young people’s mental health before a jury in a court of law. For years, parents, advocates, health experts and teens have warned that social media can get young people hooked on scrolling, enable bullying, disrupt sleep and expose them to harmful content. Tech executives have repeatedly been hauled before Congress, but their companies have faced few consequences or regulations in the US.

5️⃣ Epstein files

The Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that it expects to release its Jeffrey Epstein-related files soon, though no date has been set. This comes as the department is facing enormous pressure to release all of its files after Congress passed a law in November — with near-unanimous support — setting a December 19, 2025, deadline for the release. Officials say the Department has reviewed millions of pages of materials, along with video and audio recordings, and has made “substantial progress” in completing redactions to protect victims. Epstein, the convicted sex offender who was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls, died by suicide in 2019.

Breakfast browse

Grammys to air live Sunday

The awards ceremony will provide a dose of “medicine” to a country in crisis, the Recording Academy president says.

Why wired headphones are making a comeback

Some wear them for style, others for sanity … because cords can be more reliable than a flaky Bluetooth connection.

Video: Diving for wine

A first-of-its-kind program in Chile is aging wine in underwater cellars and letting tourists dive to retrieve it.

Amazon is laying off 16,000 employees as AI battle intensifies

The online retail giant said it needs to reduce red tape to increase its decision-making speed.

How a love of luxury brought down South Korea’s first lady

South Korea’s former first lady is facing jail time for accepting bribes, including a Chanel handbag and a diamond necklace.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Southwest Airlines ends open seating

Southwest Airlines officially moved from its open seating model to assigned seats, and the internet can’t decide if it’s genius or chaos.

