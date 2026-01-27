What does the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association move mean for Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The ProRodeo Hall of Fame sits on ProRodeo Drive in Colorado Springs. So now that the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Board of Directors has voted to relocate the organization’s headquarters, along with the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne, what will be left behind in Colorado Springs?

PRCA officials shared this statement that reads in part, "The process was thorough and included productive conversations from multiple locations and a proposal from Colorado Springs leadership." We asked the City of Colorado Springs about what exactly was offered to PRCA to stay. This article will be updated with any response we receive.

Here is a letter the Governor of Wyoming sent to the Joint Appropriations Committee, asking for approval of funds to move PRCA to Cheyenne.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade released a statement that reads in part, "We will continue to work with the PRCA, and we continue to embrace our nearly-century-long tradition and partnership with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, to include hosting the NFR Open through at least 2031."

But what happens to the building, the area and those jobs after the PRCA is gone? KRDO13 is asking these questions to the city and PRCA.

We will have a full report on this on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock.

We first broke the news that PRCA was in talks with other states in November. Another city in Wyoming, Cody, tried to throw its hat in the ring to be the next spot for PRCA, but it appears that is not where the association will be heading. KRDO13 spoke with a Cody Stampede Board Member who says he is just grateful PRCA is coming to Wyoming. They say they were late in the talks and that they could not put together a full, comprehensive offer for PRCA.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.