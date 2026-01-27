Weeks without power, Doomsday Clock, $1,000 car payments: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Scientists created the Doomsday Clock as a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to destroying the world. The timepiece just got reset, and it’s now the closest it’s ever been to midnight.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Weeks without power

The death toll from the historic winter storm rose to more than 30, and officials said parts of the South could be without power for “weeks, not days.” Meanwhile, forecast models are predicting a bomb cyclone off the East Coast this weekend. See the scenarios.

2️⃣ Bouncing back

After nearly seven years of bad news, Boeing just announced the end of a long stretch of deep financial losses. The aerospace giant turned a rare profit, a sign its problems could be coming to an end.

3️⃣ What matters

When it’s cold out and gets dark early, it can be tempting to just stay home and keep to yourself. But that’s not good for your health and well-being. A new book reveals the key to a fulfilling life.

4️⃣ $1,000 car payments

Record-high car prices — coupled with high interest rates — are leading to huge monthly payments for many in the US. That’s pushing more people to rely on credit cards and accumulate additional debt.

5️⃣ A life-changing trip

Eight years ago, Amanda Meyer Barkley left her home in Louisiana for a short vacation in Prague. She decided to stay for good and quickly learned to drop her “American smile.”

Watch this

🪨 Living on the edge: A major landslide triggered by violent storms left houses in this Italian town dangling on the precipice of a cliff. More than 1,500 people have been evacuated.

Top headlines

Check this out

🔥 Hot looks: Winter Olympics fever was running high during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which featured the runway debut of “Heated Rivalry” actor Hudson Williams. Check out the highlights.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏎️ Which of the following carmakers will become Formula One’s newest team and the second American-registered racing team?

A. Jeep

B. Ford

C. Cadillac

D. Buick

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Trump says he’s skipping the Super Bowl: ‘It’s just too far away’

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Cadillac is looking to make its mark in what’s widely regarded as the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Jordan D. Brown.