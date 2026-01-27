Report of kids playing on frozen lake in Colorado Springs prompts search from local crews

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews say thankfully no one was hurt after reports of children playing on an ice-covered lake prompted a multi-agency search Monday evening.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, the Security Fire Department (SFD) said it began receiving 911 calls reporting kids playing on the ice-covered lake off of Fontaine Boulevard.

Courtesy: Security Fire Department

The department said, unfortunately, all of the callers were just passersby who were not able to verify if the kids fell into the lake or were able to safely get off the ice.

SFD crews responded to the scene and found no one on the ice, but were still unsure if anyone had fallen through, so began searching the area using thermal cameras.

Courtesy: Security Fire Department

After finding a concerning area of ice that appeared to be broken or melted, the department requested additional resources from the El Paso County Sheriff’s drone unit and the City of Fountain Fire Ice Rescue crew.

The teams initiated a grid-by-grid search of the area, utilizing the teams on scene and the drone’s two thermal imaging cameras. While using the drones, crews say they were able to find evidence of footprints leaving the ice and heading towards a trail leading back to the park.

Courtesy: Security Fire Department

Crews thankfully determined that no one was in the lake after completing a thorough search.

"Although we are glad we didn’t have body recovery, this should prove as a strong reminder, ice on bodies of water in this area are very unsafe and unpredictable on thickness. It is not a playground for kids!" SFD said in a Facebook post.

