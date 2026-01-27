MSPD investigating residential burglary on El Paso Blvd

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is investigating a reported burglary that occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of El Paso Boulevard.

MSPD says that during an investigation, police discovered that the suspects possibly live in the immediate area of the burglary. According to law enforcement units, they surrounded the alleged suspect's residence and used a PA system for multiple announcements asking the suspects to exit the residence.

Nearby residents were advised to remain indoors during this time, MSPD said.

Law enforcement says the suspects initially did not listen to the announcements. MSPD reports they then entered the house with a search warrant, which led to both suspects being detained.

One suspect has since been released on pending charges, and the other has been booked on related charges, confirms MSPD.

MSPD says the total of reported stolen property exceeds $20,000. Law enforcement says stolen property has been recovered, and the investigation remains ongoing.

