Monarch Mountain to open new skiable terrain, No Name Basin

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monarch Mountain announces that its new skiable terrain, called No Name Basin, will officially open on Jan. 29.

Courtesy: Monarch Mountain

According to officials, this will bring 377 acres of new adventure to the mountain, with a mix of lift-served and hike-to intermediate to advanced terrain, including bowls, glades, and long fall-line runs.

The grand opening on Jan. 29 will feature a ribbon-cutting, live music, hot chocolate, and giveaways at the top and bottom of the mountain.

Monarch Mountain asks that individuals arrive at 8 a.m. to load at the Breezeway Lift at 8:30 a.m. The lift will open to the public at 9 a.m. with hot chocolate available in the base area.

The celebration will start at the top of the new Tomichi Lift on top of the Continental Divide overlooking the Monarch frontside terrain and No Name Basin at 9 a.m. with live music, announcements, radio remotes, and giveaways.

At 9:45 a.m., the first descent into No Name Basin will officially begin!

Important information according to officials:

All attendees must be able to ride a chairlift to access the event.

Guests should plan to ski or snowboard down from the event location. If you are unable to ski or ride - you must still be able to ride a chairlift to/from the celebration location -advance notice is required.

A signed waiver is required for participation: waiver link

Please RSVP to eva@skimonarch.com and include the number of guests attending your party.

