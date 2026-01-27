Fire engulfs Colorado Springs home, displacing family of four

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire engulfed a home in eastern Colorado Springs on the morning of Jan. 26, causing severe damage.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says the fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Western Drive. Crews say the fire appeared to have started under the home, but quickly spread to the interior.

The department reports that the fire was out by noon, but due to the damage, a family of four has been displaced.

Crews say they safely evacuated all four residents, rescued one dog from inside the home, and found a second dog hiding under a neighbor's trailer; both were safely reunited with the family.

The department posted a photo of one of the dogs receiving oxygen.

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the department.

