Family displaced, dogs rescued after fire engulfs home in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews say two dogs are safe and reunited with their owner after a structure fire engulfed a home in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) said Falcon and Ellicott crews joined them in responding to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house on 1095 Western Drive.

Crews arrived on scene just minutes after receiving the call and began an offensive attack on the fire immediately. The fire, which appeared to have started under the trailer, had quickly spread to the interior of the home and to a rooftop cooling unit, CHFD said.

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

The department said the fire was out by noon. However, the home had sustained heavy fire damage, displacing a family of four.

Crews say in addition to safely evacuating all four residents, they rescued one dog from inside the home and found a second hiding under a neighbor's trailer. Both were safely reunited with the family.

Courtesy: Cimarron Hills Fire Department

CHFD said the cause of the structure fire remains under investigation.

