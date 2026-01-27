Car crashes into Circle K on Constitution and Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car crashed into the Circle K on Constitution and Powers Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms.

CSFD says the incident happened around 1:23 p.m. An SUV crashed through the front of the gas station.

The fire department says that the driver was assessed at the scene for injuries and did not require medical transport.

"This is exhausting," wrote a spokesperson with CSFD on social media. "It’s been exactly 0 days since someone ran into a building in COS [Colorado Springs]"

