US carrier strike group is now in the Middle East region, sources say

(CNN) — The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is now in the Indian Ocean, putting it closer to assist in any potential US operations targeting Iran, two sources told CNN.

The group is within the area of responsibility of US Central Command, whose purview includes military operations in the Middle East.

Still, the carrier is not necessarily in a final position for any potential operation. President Donald Trump continues to consider options for striking Iran but there is no indication any decision has been made.

A carrier strike group normally includes an aircraft carrier, guided missile cruisers, anti-aircraft warships and anti-submarine destroyers or frigates.

CNN has previously reported the carrier was enroute to the region.

Allies have been urging the US to forestall any military action.

