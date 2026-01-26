Two closures on Highway 85 spark heavy traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two different sections of Highway 85 are closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The first section of Highway 85 is closed in both directions due to a crash at Mile Point 137, roughly where Highway 85 meets I-25 in the Stratmoor area.

Source: CDOT

The second closure is impacting the northbound lanes between Mart Plaza and Glenarm Road. CDOT says that the closure is also due to a crash. Initially, all northbound lanes were closed, but CDOT says that the crash has now been consolidated to the right lane.

To see current traffic conditions, you can use the click-and-drag traffic map below:

no iframe support!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.