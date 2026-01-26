Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association chooses Cheyenne for new headquarters; Hall of Fame to leave Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Board of Directors has voted to relocate the organization’s headquarters, along with the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne, according to a statement released Monday.

In a joint statement Monday night, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the city and community partners made a collaborative effort to keep the PRCA in Colorado Springs, including what he described as a "generous package of incentives" and a privately funded capital campaign aimed at refurbishing the Hall of Fame.

Despite those efforts, the PRCA board voted to move to Cheyenne.

Mayor Mobolade said the coalition included groups such as Colorado Springs Sports Corp, El Pomar Foundation, Visit Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Bryan Construction, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation, the National Western Stock Show, and others.

City leaders also expressed support for employees and families affected by the move.

While the PRCA headquarters and Hall of Fame will relocate, city officials emphasized that Colorado Springs will continue working with the organization and maintain its long-standing rodeo ties. According to the city, Colorado Springs will continue hosting the NFR Open through at least 2031.

KRDO13 previously reported in November 2025 that the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and its Hall of Fame could leave Colorado Springs, raising questions about economic impact, incentives, and the future of the museum. City leaders at the time said they were working to retain the organization and preserve its presence in the Pikes Peak region.

The PRCA did not provide a timeline for the relocation in its announcement.