Pickup truck crashes near Station 7; Second accident in recent history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a truck wiped out a sign, among other things, just outside Station 7 over the weekend. It's the second time in recent history that a vehicle has crashed near the building, CSFD says.

According to CSFD, this latest crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Besides the sign, the truck hit a fence and wall, CSFD says.

Source: CSFD

"Also, we JUST replaced that sign from the last time someone hit it. Come on people help us out here. Please drive safely in the snow," wrote CSFD on social media.

Source: CSFD

CSFD says no injuries were reported in Sunday's crash.

