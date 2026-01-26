Kayaker capsizes at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders took to Lake Pueblo State Park on Monday afternoon after a kayaker capsized while in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW says park officers were called out around 3:15 p.m. near the old boat ramps by Annie's Cove on the park's northside.

According to CPW, the kayaker was legally hunting on his kayak with a valid license when he capsized. The water temperature was about 38 degrees. Park officials say the man was able to keep hold of his firearm and did not require medical transport. However, CPW says he was cited for not wearing a required life jacket.

