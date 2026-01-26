Israel recovers body of last hostage in Gaza

By Tal Shalev, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military announced Monday that it had recovered the remains of the final deceased hostage in Gaza, marking the first time since 2014 that there are no Israeli hostages in the enclave.

Ran Gvili, an Israeli police officer who was killed on October 7, 2023, and abducted to Gaza, was the last of the hostages abducted on that date whose remains were still in Gaza.

“After an identification process conducted by the National Center of Forensic Medicine together with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, officials notified his family that his remains had been identified and would be brought to burial,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israel had conditioned the full opening of the Rafah crossing and advancement to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan upon retrieval and return of all of the living and deceased hostages.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

